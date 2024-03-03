Dr. Harsh Vardhan Steps Down from Politics After BJP Denies Him Ticket for LS Polls

Dr. Harsh Vardhan has announced his decision to retire from politics. The former Union Health Minister stated that he will be returning to his ENT clinic in Krishna Nagar. Reflecting on his thirty-year electoral career, Dr. Harsh Vardhan highlighted his victories in all five assembly and two parliamentary elections with significant margins. He also emphasized his various roles in party organization and government positions at both state and central levels.

"Service to humanity has always been my guiding principle since my days as a medical student at GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, fifty years ago. Inspired by Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji's Antyodaya philosophy, I have been committed to serving the underprivileged," Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated. He further explained that his entry into politics was influenced by the RSS leadership's encouragement, as he saw it as an opportunity to combat poverty, disease, and illiteracy.

Without remorse, I must say that it has been a marvelous innings during which my passion to serve the common man was quenched. I served as Delhi Health Minister as well as twice Union Health Minister, a subject close to my heart. I had the rare opportunity bestowed upon me to be able to first work towards creating a Polio free Bharat and then to take care of the health of millions of our countrymen grappling with the dreaded COVID-19 during its first and second phases," Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“In the long history of mankind, only a few have been granted the privilege to defend their people in hours of gravest danger! And I can proudly claim that I didn’t shirk responsibility, but welcomed it. My gratitude to Ma Bharati, my reverence to my fellow citizens and my obeisance to the values enshrined in our Constitution. And yes, that was the biggest privilege that Bhagwan Shri Ram bestowed upon me, the privilege of being able to save human lives !!" Dr Harsh Vardhan added.

I must acknowledge that I consider it a great privilege to have worked closely with the most dynamic Prime Minister in India’s history, Shri Narendra Modi ji. The country wishes him a heroic return to power again."

“I shall continue to pursue my work against tobacco and substance abuse, against climate change and teaching simple and sustainable lifestyles. A big shout out for all those who stood by me like a rock while I clocked many firsts and led a fulfilled political life," Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote.