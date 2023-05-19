Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab after cop slaps woman protesting against land acquisition

By ANI | Published: May 19, 2023 12:16 AM 2023-05-19T00:16:09+5:30 2023-05-19T00:20:02+5:30

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 19 : Farmers in Punjab's Jalandhar staged a protest on railway tracks at Jalandhar Cantonment ...

Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab after cop slaps woman protesting against land acquisition

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 19 : Farmers in Punjab's Jalandhar staged a protest on railway tracks at Jalandhar Cantonment junction after a policeman allegedly slapped an elderly woman protesting over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway.

According to the police, the railway main line between Ludhiana to Jalandhar and Amritsar-Jalandhar-Jammu was blocked due to the farmer's protest.

Reportedly, the farmers are protesting over the incident wherein a policeman was seen slapping an elderly woman protester in Punjab's Gurdaspur during a protest over land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway.

The farmers in Gurdaspur have been protesting against land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra national highway and a poor compensation offer.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Cheema Khudi village near Batala in the Gurdaspur district during the ongoing demonstration of the farmers.

