Farmers' Body Calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on Feb 16 Over MSP and Other Issues

Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait has announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16, addressing several concerns, including the non-implementation of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Encouraging support from traders and transporters, Tikait urged them to observe a work strike on the designated day.

"We have called for a 'Bharat bandh' on February 16. Several farmers' groups are part of it, including the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Farmers should also not go to their farms on that day and strike work. Earlier also farmers skipped the day of 'Amavasya' from working on the fields. Likewise, February 16 is 'Amavasya' only for farmers. They should not work that day and resort to 'agriculture strike'. This will send a big message in the country," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Appealing to traders and the public, Tikait urged people not to make purchases on that day. He called on shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed in solidarity with the farmers and laborers. Tikait highlighted multiple reasons for the strike, emphasizing the need for MSP Guarantee laws, addressing unemployment concerns, and addressing issues like the Agniveer scheme and pension scheme for retiring individuals.

Clarifying that the strike goes beyond farmers, Tikait mentioned the involvement of other organizations. He noted that on February 16, the carriers' community, which recently protested against stringent laws targeting drivers involved in road accidents, is also set to participate in the strike.