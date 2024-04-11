Farmers Demand MSP, Youth Seek Jobs, but No One Listening, Says Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led Centre, said that farmers are demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youth are in search of employment opportunities, and women are seeking relief from inflation, but no one is listening.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, the former Congress chief highlighted that the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections are pivotal for safeguarding the nation's Constitution and democracy. He said it is an election of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and poor people in the general category.

Gandhi alleged that the Congress party's bank accounts have been frozen, while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of receiving funds from major industrialists through electoral bonds. He asserted that the forthcoming election symbolizes a confrontation between the impoverished citizens of the nation and a select group of 22-25 billionaires.

Farmers are saying give us MSP, youngsters are saying give us employment, women are saying save us from inflation, but no one is listening, Gandhi said at the rally organised in support of Congress candidates Govind Ram Meghwal from Bikaner and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar in the Lok Sabha polls.

