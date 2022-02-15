Farmers of Rajouri benefit from newly constructed canals under AIBP scheme

Department of Flood Control and Irrigation provided the poor farmers with facilities of proper water canals for irrigation under the "Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP)" scheme in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

New canals for the supply of water for irrigation have been constructed and various old canals have been repaired which will now solve the water supply issue of the locals in Thanamandi, Dharal and Nowshera areas of the Rajouri district, said J. P. Singh, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle-Rajouri, of the AIBP.

He told ANI, "We have been implementing various schemes under the AIBP scheme for the benefit of the locals. Though there are a few issues in one or two schemes of the programme which have been taken up with the government, still we have been able to work for the benefits of the locals."

Singh stated that the farmers earlier used to suffer huge losses due to insufficient water for irrigation in the villages. "But we are very hopeful that we will not face such issues in the future with the construction and repair of canals," said a local farmer speaking to ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

