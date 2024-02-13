Farmers Protest 2024: All You Need To Know About Delhi Chalo March

Protesting farmers kicked off their "Delhi Chalo" march today, demanding the government address their long-standing grievances, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, and compensation for those affected by the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Key Demands:

MSP Guarantee: Farmers remain adamant about securing a legal framework for MSP, viewing it as essential to protect their livelihoods against market fluctuations.

Electricity Act Repeal: They demand the withdrawal of the Electricity Act 2020, fearing it could pave the way for corporate control of the power sector and increased electricity costs.

Lakhimpur Kheri Compensation: Justice and compensation for the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident remain a crucial demand.

Wider Concerns: The farmers' list of demands extends beyond these core issues, encompassing reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for families of farmers who died during previous protests.

Government's Response:

Partial Agreement: The government has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, addressing one of their concerns.

Committee Formation: The government proposes a committee to discuss issues like legal guarantees for MSP, debt relief, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Farmer Skepticism: Farmer leaders remain skeptical, highlighting the government's unfulfilled promises from two years ago and emphasizing the need for concrete action on MSP guarantees.

Security Tightened:

As the march gains momentum, security measures have intensified at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders. Delhi Police have implemented strict measures to prevent protesting vehicles from entering the city.