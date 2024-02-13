Farmers Protest: Delhi Chalo March Set To Begin Today, Borders Sealed

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are set to commence their march towards Delhi on Tuesday at 10 am, in what is termed as the 'Chalo Delhi' march. Over 200 farmers' unions are participating, aiming to push the Centre to concede to their demands, notably a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

Despite a last-minute meeting between the government and farmers, negotiations remained deadlocked, prompting the farmers to proceed with their planned protest. Authorities have erected concrete barriers, barricades, and barbed wires to block the farmers' entry into Delhi. Traffic advisories have been issued for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with traffic congestion anticipated for the day.

At Delhi's Jharoda border, authorities have installed barricades and barbed wires, mirroring similar arrangements at the Singhu border with lines of barricades along the road. Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order, limiting the entry of tractor trolleys and gatherings. Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are visibly present, with comprehensive preparations for border sealing underway. A substantial force exceeding 2000 personnel, comprising CAPF, Crime Branch officers, and battalions, stands prepared to ensure security and handle any potential disturbances.