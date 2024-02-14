Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Fresh Advisory for Commuters – Details Inside

As the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest gains momentum towards the national capital, traffic restrictions persist in Delhi-NCR areas, causing substantial disruptions. Security measures have been intensified at various locations in Delhi and its connecting borders, with Rapid Action Force personnel, police teams, and Riot Control Vehicles deployed at the Singhu border to maintain law and order.

Massive traffic snarls were observed at the Ghazipur border, where security measures were reinforced on Wednesday. Multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, pickets, iron nails, and container walls now mark Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. In an effort to fortify arrangements for day-2, authorities poured additional concrete between slabs at the Tikri Border during the early hours of Wednesday.

Authorities have also sealed rural roads along the Haryana border to prevent protestors from entering Delhi. The continuous security checks and barricading at entry and exit points have led to extensive vehicle queues across the city.

Traffic Advisory and Alternative Routes:

Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh traffic advisory on Tuesday to mitigate inconvenience to commuters. On Wednesday, a traffic alert highlighted heavy traffic on both carriageways of the DND Flyway due to picket/checking deployment, advising commuters to consider alternative routes like the Chilla Border route.

Diversions Around Tikri, Jharoda & Dhansa Border:

Commuters heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, etc., are advised to use alternative routes:

Najafgarh-Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk

Najafgarh-Daurala Road from Najafgarh

Najafgarh-Chhawla Road to enter Haryana

Commuters Moving Towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram:

For those intending to travel towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Gurugram via Rohtak road, multiple routes are suggested:

Nangloi Chowk to Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Phirni Road to Delhi Gate Stand to Chhawla Stand to Dhansa Stand to Najafgarh-Dhansa Road to Jaffarpur Kalan Village, Rawta Mor to Dauralla Road-Ujwa Village to Rawta Village to Daurala Border. Nangloi Chowk to Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Phirni Road to Delhi Gate Stand to Chhawla Stand to Najafgarh-Chhawla Road to Jhatikra Mor to Jhatikra Village to Jhatikra Border. MIA Metro Station to Bakkarwala Road to Nangloi Najafgarh Road to Nangloi Stand to Najafgarh Phirni Road to Delhi Gate Stand to Chhawla Stand to Dhansa Stand to Dhansa Road to Jaffarpur Kalan Village, Rawta Mor to Dauralla Road-Ujwa Village to Rawta Village to Daurala Border. MIA Metro Station to Bakkarwala Road to Nangloi Najafgarh Road to Nangloi Stand to Najafgarh Phirni Road to Delhi Gate Stand to Chhawla Stand to Najafgarh Chhawla Road to Jhatikra Mor to Jhatikra Village to Jhatikra Border.

The Haryana government has decided to prolong the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in seven districts until midnight on February 15. These districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. The decision comes amidst ongoing tensions between farmers and law enforcement agencies. However, individual SMS, voice calls, banking SMS, and internet services via broadband, corporate, and household lease lines remain unaffected by this order.

Airlines also issued travel advisories for flyers as farmers resumed their march on Wednesday. "Expect extended travel times due to traffic congestion...in Delhi/NCR. Travelers heading to #DelhiAirport are advised to keep extra time for their journey," IndiGo Airlines posted on X. Vistara also suggested that travellers allocate additional time for their journey.