Farmers protest in Indore against substandard Chinese garlic imports

Indore, Dec 18 Upset over the low price of garlic, farmers staged a massive protest in Indore on Wednesday. They demanded an immediate ban on the import of garlic from China, which they claim is undermining local markets.

Garlic-growing farmers claimed that the import of Chinese garlic has made an impact on its price and they were forced to sell their produce at unreasonably low prices.

Agitating farmers said traders have filled the mandis with Chinese garlic. "A large quantity of garlic has arrived in the agricultural produce markets and wholesale retail vegetable markets here," an agitating farmer said.

Farmers claimed that substandard Chinese garlic is being given more importance by Mandi operators. Farmers said if the problem is not addressed, the arrival of substandard Chinese garlic in the markets will not only affect agricultural production but the business class will also have to suffer losses.

The Opposition Congress party extended its support to the farmers protesting at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Fal And Sabzi Mandi and other vegetable markets in the state's financial city Indore.

Addressing the gathering, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari hit out at the BJP government alleging that the local garlic farmers are suffering due to Chinese imports in several ways.

"During the elections, BJP leaders say they will boycott Chinese products, but once in power, they import the products from China from the back door. It is the BJP's double standard on Chinese products," Patwari said.

He appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to pay heed to the demands of the farmers and said that Congress will continue fighting for the rights of the farmers.

Madhya Pradesh is India's leading producer of garlic producing over 2,000 metric tons of garlic annually. The state's semi-arid to sub-humid climate, with moderate temperatures and well-distributed rainfall, creates an ideal environment for garlic farming.

Several districts in Malwa-Nimar regions, such as Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Devas, Shajapur and Ratlam and many others are known for high-quality garlic production in the state.

