Farmers' Protest: Mobile Internet to Remain Suspended in THESE Haryana Districts Till Feb 15

In response to the ongoing farmers' protest, the Haryana administration has announced an extension of the internet shutdown in seven districts of the state until February 15. The decision, detailed in an official notification, encompasses the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa.

This move follows the earlier suspension of mobile services in these districts from February 11 until midnight on February 13, citing security concerns arising from the 'Delhi Chalo' call made by various farmers' organizations. The protesters are marching towards the Parliament, advocating for legislation to ensure a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Security measures have been visibly heightened at different locations, causing long traffic jams at the Delhi-Ghaziabad Border due to barricades aimed at preventing farmers from entering the national capital. The Singhu Border in Delhi is under the watchful eye of security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, Police, and Riot Control Vehicles, in anticipation of the farmers' protest.

In Haryana's Ambala, the Shambhu border sees increased security with the deployment of police forces using cement barricades and containers to thwart the advancing protesters. Meanwhile, at the Tikri Border, additional concrete is being poured between slabs to fortify the border after clashes with security forces during the initial day of the protest.

Jhajjar DSP Anil Kumar reassured the public, stating that the current atmosphere is peaceful. "Currently, the atmosphere is peaceful. Traffic has been diverted. The movement of pedestrians is normal," reported the senior official as quoted by news agency ANI.