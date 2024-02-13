Farmers' Protest: Multiple Gates at THESE Delhi Metro Stations May Remain Closed Today - Details Inside

In response to the ongoing farmers' march towards New Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Tuesday the possibility of closing multiple gates at various metro stations across the city as a precautionary security measure. Despite potential gate closures, the DMRC assured the public that all affected stations remain operational.

"A few gates may be closed in following stations as per security instructions. However, stations are operational," said the DMRC in a post on X.

The metro stations where some gates may be closed include Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Khan Market, and Lok Kalyan Marg, as outlined in a DMRC post on X.

As the protesting farmers make their way to New Delhi, countermeasures, including heightened security and traffic diversions, have significantly impacted road traffic in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Villagers residing along the Haryana border are reportedly facing inconvenience due to the commotion.

To maintain law and order in the capital, a significant deployment of over 5,000 police personnel, including paramilitary forces, has been stationed in border areas such as Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur. Delhi Police has enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) citywide and fortified all borders, transforming New Delhi into a heavily guarded stronghold. Surveillance technologies like drones and CCTV cameras are being utilized to monitor border areas.

What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers That Remain Unresolved?

Legal Guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP): Foremost among the farmers' demands is the enactment of a law ensuring a Minimum Support Price for crops. MSP serves as a crucial safety net for farmers, offering price assurances in the face of market uncertainties. Repeal of Electricity Act 2020: Farmers seek the rollback of the Electricity Act 2020, expressing apprehensions about its potential impact on power tariffs and agricultural operations. Compensation for Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: The tragic incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers lost their lives, remains a focal point. Farmers demand compensation for the affected families and justice for the victims. Withdrawal of Cases Against Protesters: While there has been a willingness to withdraw cases against farmers involved in the 2020-21 agitation, the resolution on this front may vary as negotiations progress. Comprehensive Debt Waiver: Farmers advocate for a comprehensive debt waiver, emphasizing the economic hardships faced by the agricultural community. Implementation of Swaminathan Commission's Recommendations: The Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, addressing issues related to farming and agrarian distress, are integral to the farmers' demands. Land Acquisition Act 2013: Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 is among the broader demands, reflecting concerns about land acquisition processes. Withdrawal from World Trade Organization (WTO): Some farmers call for the withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, citing concerns about international trade agreements impacting the agricultural sector, according to reports. Compensation for Deceased Farmers' Families: Beyond Lakhimpur Kheri, there is a demand for compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the previous agitation.

