Farmers Protest: SKM to Restart Agitation for Guaranteed MSP Law, Loan Waiver, and Crop Insurance

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced the resumption of their agitation to address various pending demands. The farmers' association will protest for the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), pension, and loan waivers. They have stated that a memorandum will be presented to the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha concerning these issues.

The announcement followed a general meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. The association has resolved to renew their agitation to demand the implementation of the agreement signed on December 9, 2021, by the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Government of India. In addition to these, other significant demands impacting the farmers' standard of living will also be raised.

The farmers' association also stated that all Members of Parliament will be given a charter outlining the farmers' demands. Furthermore, on August 9, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold nationwide demonstrations in support of their demands and observe 'Quit India Day' as 'Quit Corporate India Day'.

At a press conference, farmer leader Hannan Mollah addressed the media, saying, "A meeting was called yesterday to take action on the MSP demands. It's been three years, and the government has not listened to us or called for any meeting. MSP and legal guarantees are still not given. We are going to start the campaign. Last time, Delhi was under siege, but this time we will launch an all-India movement."

