Farmers Protest Update: Petition Filed in Supreme Court to Open All Borders, Including Shambhu

The ongoing farmers' protest has now reached the Supreme Court, with a petition filed demanding the opening of all borders, including the Shambhu border. The petition, filed by Gaurav Luthra, a resident of Punjab, requests that the Supreme Court direct the central, Punjab, and Haryana governments to open all state borders, arguing that the border closures violate fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition tomorrow. In the meantime, after an attempt to march towards Delhi last Friday, a group of 101 farmers made another attempt on Sunday. However, Haryana security forces at the Punjab border used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. Farmer leaders reported that around nine farmers were injured, with one admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Also Read: Assam Rifles, police destroy illegal poppy farming areas in Manipur

As a result, the farmers' march towards Delhi has been temporarily suspended. A meeting of farmer organizations is scheduled for Monday to decide on the next steps. Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirmed the injuries and stated that the protest group was called back. The United Farmers Front (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will hold a meeting to outline the next course of action for the protest.