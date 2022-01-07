Farmers should have let PM Modi go to the stage in Punjab's Ferozepur: Akhilesh Yadav on PM's security breach

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that farmers should have let Prime Minister Narendra Modi go to the stage in Punjab's Ferozepur for his scheduled event so that his illusion would have been broken by finding empty seats on the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting in UP's Gonda today, the SP chief said, "At least, farmers should have let the PM Modi go to the stage. He would have seen the empty seats and his illusion would have been broken. He must have felt good."

"At least, that day, he would have told the reason behind the introduction and repeal of the 3 farm laws," Akhilesh Yadav added.

His remarks came after PM Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learnt to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks Kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya".

