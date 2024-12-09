Farmers' stir: SC to hear plea seeking clearing of blockages on highways

New Delhi, Dec 9 The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition seeking directions to the Centre and states to immediately clear the blockage of National and state highways, imposed during farmers' protests as it poses a threat to national security given that the entire Army movement towards the northern borders of the country passes through Punjab.

The plea seeks removal of all restrictions, particularly at the Shambhu border, and urges both state and central governments to ensure the smooth movement of people and goods.

The petition, filed by a Punjab-based social activist, calls for the immediate lifting of restrictions while also requesting measures to prevent future blockages of highways and railway tracks by agitating farmers.

It highlights that farmers and their unions have blocked highways across Punjab since October 24, 2024, with the Shambhu border being obstructed for over a year.

According to the plea, these blockages pose a threat to national security, as critical military movements towards northern borders pass through the region.

As per the Supreme Court’s cause list for December 9, the matter will be heard by a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant.

"People of Punjab and neighbouring states are facing great difficulty as they are unable to reach hospitals on time in case of medical emergency, as even ambulances are being stopped from running on national and state highways in the entire state of Punjab," the plea said.

It said free movement on highways comes under the fundamental right of the citizen, which is being violated by the farmers by blocking them in the entire state of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ agitation continues to intensify. On Sunday, protesting farmers from Punjab temporarily suspended their march towards Delhi after a confrontation with Haryana Police at the interstate border. Security personnel used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the second group of 101 farmers attempting to resume the “Delhi Chalo” march.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported that at least eight farmers were injured during the clash, with one requiring urgent medical attention at PGIMER, Chandigarh. Pandher confirmed that the group of farmers, or “jatha,” had been called back, and future strategies would be discussed by forums like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The outcome of the Supreme Court hearing is expected to influence the next steps in the ongoing standoff.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor