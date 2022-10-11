Farmers upset after crops sustain damage due to excessive rains in UP's Aligarh

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh have expressed their displeasure after their crops sustained damage due to excessive rains in the district.

A farmer requested the government to extend them assistance.

"We put in a lot of money but all crops have been destroyed due to heavy rainfall. All potato crops were destroyed as well. Would request govt to help us," said a farmer while speaking toon Monday.

Meanwhile, due to the rains in parts of the state, people living in low-lying areas are facing problems as a flood-like situation is created due to a rise in the water levels of the Rapti river in Gorakhpur.

According to the India Meteorological Department, various places in the state are likely to witness rain on Tuesday.

"Rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over the state on October 11. Rain/ thundershower is very likely at isolated places over the West UP and many places over the East UP on October 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the East UP on October 11," said the IMD.

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 remained shut.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement was affected. Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

However, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9).

The reported rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi Ridge and Palam had reported 60 and 64 mm respectively.

