Farooq Abdullah's National Conference Decides to Go Solo in J&K for Lok Sabha Polls

The National Conference has dealt a significant blow to the INDIA Bloc by announcing its decision to go solo in the upcoming elections. Party leader Farooq Abdullah affirmed that the National Conference would contest the polls independently, without forming alliances with other political parties.

"As far as seat sharing is concerned, I want to make it clear National Conference will contest elections on its own strength. There are no two opinions about it. There should be no questions on this anymore," Abdullah stated firmly.

Abdullah, a three-time former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was previously a staunch supporter of the INDIA Bloc, attending all its meetings. However, he did not provide explicit reasons for the sudden shift in his party's stance.

Last month, Abdullah voiced concerns over the lack of consensus on seat-sharing arrangements within the INDIA Bloc. He emphasized the urgency of reaching an agreement, highlighting the importance of unity for the country's welfare.

The National Conference's decision to go solo follows significant defections within the party, including the joining of key leaders, such as the Kathua district president, to the BJP. These defections have further weakened the National Conference's position within the political landscape.

Abdullah's decision coincides with his recent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged financial irregularities at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The case involves the purported siphoning off of funds through transfers to unrelated parties' personal bank accounts and unexplained cash withdrawals from the association's accounts. Abdullah, however, did not appear before the ED, citing being out of town as the reason in both an email and a letter to ED officials.