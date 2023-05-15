Fashion show for special kids hosted at Lucknow's at Lulu Mall

Lucknow, May 15 A fashion show for special children was organised here at the Lulu Mall to mark the conclusion of the Lulu Fashion Week.

Specially-able children won accolades as they walked the ramp, displayed several well-known brands. Special children also surprised everyone with their talent in the event.

The students of NIFT, Rae Bareilly also participated in the Lulu Fashion Show and added glamour to the show by showcasing their talent.

Along with this, the students of JD Institute of Fashion Lucknow also participated in the Fashion Week event a success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor