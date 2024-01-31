FASTag: Update KYC Before Deadline to Avoid Deactivation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 31, 2024 09:37 AM2024-01-31T09:37:07+5:302024-01-31T09:37:22+5:30
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is cracking down on incomplete FASTag KYC details. As part of their ...
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is cracking down on incomplete FASTag KYC details. As part of their "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative, all FASTag users must update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information by today, January 31, 2024. Failure to do so could result in deactivation or blacklisting of your FASTag, even if you have sufficient balance.
Why Update KYC?
One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative ensures accurate vehicle registration and owner details.
Streamlines highway travel and minimizes congestion.
Activates additional features and benefits of FASTag.
What Documents Do You Need?
To update your FASTag KYC, you'll need to provide the following documents:
- Vehicle Registration Certificate
- Driving License
- Identity Proof: PAN Card, Voter's ID Card
- Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport
- Passport-size photograph
How to Update Your FASTag KYC Online:
- Visit the website of the bank that issued your FASTag. You can find the website link on your FASTag tag or statement.
- Log in using your registered mobile number. You'll receive an OTP for verification.
- Go to the "My Profile" section. Look for a "KYC" or "Update Details" option.
- Fill in the required details and upload scanned copies of your documents. Make sure the files are clear and legible.
- Review and submit your information. Tick the declaration box to confirm the accuracy of your details.