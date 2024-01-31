FASTag: Update KYC Before Deadline to Avoid Deactivation

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is cracking down on incomplete FASTag KYC details. As part of their "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative, all FASTag users must update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information by today, January 31, 2024. Failure to do so could result in deactivation or blacklisting of your FASTag, even if you have sufficient balance.

Why Update KYC?

One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative ensures accurate vehicle registration and owner details.

Streamlines highway travel and minimizes congestion.

Activates additional features and benefits of FASTag.

What Documents Do You Need?

To update your FASTag KYC, you'll need to provide the following documents:

Vehicle Registration Certificate

Driving License

Identity Proof: PAN Card, Voter's ID Card

Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport

Passport-size photograph

How to Update Your FASTag KYC Online: