Fatal Collision: Truck-Autorickshaw Accident Claims Five Lives, Injures Six in Jharkhand

Tragedy struck in Garhwa district of Jharkhand as a collision between an autorickshaw and a truck resulted in the loss of five lives and left six others injured. The incident occurred near Palhe village in the Banshidhar Nagar police station area at approximately 1:30 am on Friday.

According to Aditya Nayak, the police station in-charge, the accident occurred when a group of around 12 individuals was en route to the Nagar Untari railway station to catch a train bound for Gujarat. The autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in the devastating outcome.