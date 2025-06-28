Fatehpur School Manager Killed on Campus Throat Slit in Sleep

Panic has gripped Fatehpur following the brutal murder of a school manager, whose blood-soaked body was discovered this morning at DDN Public School. The victim, identified as the school manager, was found with his throat slit while he slept.

The horrifying incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rudrapur police station. Authorities were immediately alerted, and a significant police presence, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), is currently on the scene, actively investigating the heinous crime.