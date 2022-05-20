Father kills son and daughter-in-law, says he has not regrets

A newlywed couple was found murdered by slitting their throats at their house in Rambagh of Bajaria area of ​​Kanpur district on Thursday. Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Police has arrested father Deepak Kumar Tiwari. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Brajesh Srivastava said Shivam Tiwari (27) and his wife Julie Tiwari (24) were sleeping inside the room, while Shivam's father Deepak Kumar Tiwari and brother Monu slept on the terrace. Some tenants also live in the house.

Meanwhile, the police disclosed the matter. Shivam's father Deepak Kumar Tiwari has killed his daughter-in-law and son. The 74-year-old father said that he has no regrets. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Brajesh Srivastava said that at around 6 am on Thursday, a tenant found the door of Shivam's room open. When the tenant went inside, he found the bodies of the couple lying on the floor covered in blood. The officer claimed that prima facie it appears that the victims were slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Father sentenced to life imprisonment for killing son and daughter-in-law. A court in Ballia district has convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment in a six-year-old case of killing his son and daughter. Joint Director (Prosecution) Suresh Kumar Pathak told on Thursday that on June 30, 2016, Pawan Kumar Yadav attacked his son Vishal (four) and daughter Khushboo with a shovel in anger over a domestic dispute in Ramgarh village of Phephna police station area of ​​the district. (three) was murdered. His wife Lalita Devi was also seriously injured in this incident.

In this case, a murder case was registered against Yadav on the complaint of Lalita Devi. Additional District Judge Nitin Kumar Thakur, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, on Wednesday convicted Pawan Kumar Yadav and sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 11,000.