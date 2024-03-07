Father of rape victim dies by suicide in UP

Hamirpur, March 7 The father of a rape victim ended his life by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, said police.

Earlier on February 29, the daughter and niece of the 45-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly being gang-raped in Ghatampur town of Kanpur.

The family of the man claimed that he was under pressure to withdraw the complaint in the gang rape case. His body was found hanging from a Babool tree late on Wednesday, about two km away from his house.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma confirmed the suicide, saying the reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

"We are waiting for the family to lodge a complaint. But the police have initiated an investigation," she said.

The man had moved to Hamirpur after the two girls, aged 14 and 15, were found hanging near a brick kiln they worked in with other family members. Both were allegedly gang-raped by kiln contractor Ram Sewak’s son and nephew, who reportedly also made a video of the act and blackmailed them.

Police arrested Ram Sewak and the two others and sent them to jail in the case. Ram Sewak's wife was also named in the FIR.

The families of the two girls brought the bodies to the village, where they were cremated on March 1.

