'Felt Extremely Blessed': PM Modi Shares Pictures From Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, January 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Taking to X, also known as Twitter, he shared pictures from inside the iconic temple with the caption, "Prayed at the iconic Kothandaramaswamy Temple. Felt extremely blessed."

See Pics:

Prayed at the iconic Kothandaramaswamy Temple. Felt extremely blessed. pic.twitter.com/0rs58qqwex — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, Ahead of the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi visited the point from where the Ram Setu was built, Arichal Munai, which is near Dhanushkodi and paid floral tributes at the seashore. The Prime Minister was also seen performing 'Anulom Vilom' at Arichal Munai Point.

PM started his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu by attending the inauguration of the Khelo India Games 2024 in Chennai on January 19. During his visit, he also made stops at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday.