“Felt Like Ram Lalla Telling Me…”, PM Narendra Modi Shares Emotional Moment Witnessing Murti of Prabhu Shri Ram (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his experience during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, expressing a profound sense of connection and purpose.

Ram Lalla, a revered 51-inch idol depicting the youthful form of Lord Rama affectionately known as "Balak Ram," has been sculpted from rare three-billion-year-old black stone by the skilled Mysuru-based artisan Arun Yogiraj.

PM Modi shared an interview video with Thanthi TV on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed that leading the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals left him emotionally moved, describing it as a deeply spiritual experience.

Here is what I felt the moment I saw the Murti of Prabhu Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/LgQzNGf8Oj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2024

"Ever since I received the invitation, I was immersed in a spiritual environment. I started experiencing something else. And started feeling alive," he said.

"After that, I decided that I would do the ritual for 11 days. During that time, I decided that I would spend time at all the places associated with Lord Ram, especially in South India," the Prime Minister said about the 11-day ritual which he began on January 12.

"When I reached Ayodhya and when I was taking one step at a time, another thought crossed my mind was whether I had come here as the Prime Minister or as an ordinary citizen of India? But I always felt that I was visiting Ayodhya as an ordinary devotee just like the 140 crore countrymen," he said.

"At that moment, the thoughts that came to me were that Ram Lalla was telling me that the golden era had started. India's days have come, the nation is moving forward. I saw the dreams of 140 crore countrymen in his (idol's) eyes."