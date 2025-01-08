Female Teachers Outnumber Male Teachers in India for the First Time as Total Workforce Reaches 1 Crore

For the first time in India, the number of female teachers has surpassed that of male teachers across all types of schools, according to the UDISE Plus report for 2023-24. The report shows that 53.3% of teachers in India are now women, marking the highest proportion ever recorded. In 2018-19, male teachers constituted more than half of the teaching staff, with 47.16 lakh (50.01%) out of 94.3 lakh teachers being male. Presently, there are 45,77,026 male teachers and 52,30,574 female teachers, bringing the total number of teachers in India to 98,76,076.

Kerala Leads with 80% Female Teachers

States like Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana lead in the proportion of female teachers, with 80%, 76%, and 64.73%, respectively. In Kerala, 78% of the teachers in government schools are women. In Tamil Nadu and Delhi, female teachers make up 67% and 61%, respectively. In contrast, Rajasthan still has a male-dominated teaching workforce, with a 60% male-to-female ratio.

Gender Imbalance in Higher Education

While the rise of female teachers is largely seen in primary education, gender disparity remains in higher education. The All India Survey on Higher Education (2021-22) reveals that only 43% of faculty members in higher education are women, while 57% are men. This ratio has remained relatively unchanged since 2018-19.

Growth of Female Teachers in Private Schools

The number of female teachers in private schools has seen a significant increase as well. In 2018-19, out of 49.47 lakh teachers in government schools, 21.29 lakh were women. By 2023-24, the number of female teachers in government schools increased by nearly 6%, with 22.65 lakh women, compared to 27.72 lakh male teachers. Private schools have experienced a 20% rise in the percentage of female teachers since 2018-19, with women consistently outnumbering men in these institutions.