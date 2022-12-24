Fertilizer 'scam': Court issues summon to Kamal Nath's nephew
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2022 06:07 AM 2022-12-24T06:07:46+5:30 2022-12-24T11:40:02+5:30
The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday issued summons to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertiliser scam.
Ratul Puri was also named an accused in a money laundering case related to the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam.
Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 locations in three states and registered a case against 15 accused, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother, on the charge of causing a loss of Rs 52.8 crores to the government exchequer in an alleged fertiliser scam.
