Fifth phase of CUET exam underway

New Delhi, Aug 21 The fifth phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination for admission to undergraduate courses in 91 universities in the country began on Sunday for 2,36,442 candidates, an official said, adding the exams will be held on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Around 10.03 lakh candidates have appeared in the CUET exam till the fourth phase.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the fifth phase of exams would be conducted in 235 towns/cities across 349 centres.

Also, the admit cards for the sixth phase of examination scheduled to commence from August 24-26 are being issued on Sunday.

Approximately 1.91 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the sixth phase.

Kumar said most of the candidates have been allotted examination centres of their preference.

The sixth phase of exams would be held across 385 centres in 241 towns/cities in India, and nine overseas cities Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait City.

According to the UGC, candidates who could not appear in the second phase of exams due to technical reasons would be allowed in the sixth phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor