Fight between classmates leads to tension in Udaipur; mob ransacks shopping mall

Jaipur, Aug 16 A fight between two school students led to tension in Udaipur on Friday.

One of the injured students, Devraj, was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused student who fled soon after attacking his classmate has been detained and an investigation is underway, said Collector Arvind Poswal.

Protesting against the attack, a crowd pelted stones and ransacked the shopping mall. Vehicles were set on fire and a huge police force was deputed to avert any further untoward incident.

The police had to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the angry mob.

As per officials, a student left his classmate injured in a fight who was taken to the Maharana Bhupal Hospital

As a mark of protest, Hindu organisations appealed to shopkeepers to shut their shops in Chetak Circle, Hathipol, Ashwini Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar and Ghantaghar areas. The traders downed their shutters.

District education officer Lokesh Bharti confirmed that the minors were 15 years old and are classmates at Bhattiyani Chauttta school. They got into a fight in the post-lunch hours, but the issue remains unknown, he said.

Hindu organisations staged a protest in front of the hospital and raised slogans. Police have been deployed outside the hospital.

District collector Poswal requested the crowd not to pay attention to rumours. He along with SP Yogesh Goyal reached MB Hospital where the injured student is undergoing treatment. The boy will recover soon, said Poswal.

Most of the markets have been closed. Police teams are monitoring the situation closely.

