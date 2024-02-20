Film on Article 370 Is Going To Be Released This Week, Says PM Modi in Jammu (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to Jammu on Tuesday, February 20, addressed various topics, including the upcoming film on Article 370, development in the region, and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi welcomed the upcoming film about Article 370, stating it will provide "correct information" and portraying it as a "roadblock" to development. He linked the abrogation of Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir's "overall development" and urged people to help the BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting the correct information," said PM Modi during a public gathering in Jammu.

#WATCH | Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information." pic.twitter.com/FBe8yOFnPJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

Prime Minister also criticised previous governments for disrespecting soldiers and delaying "One Rank One Pension," claiming the BJP delivered on the promise. He expressed his "Sankalp" (resolve) for a "developed Jammu and Kashmir" and assured fulfilling people's dreams that remained unfulfilled for 70 years. He highlighted improved education and healthcare facilities in the region, mentioning the increase in medical colleges from 4 to 12 since 2014.

"There was a time when schools were burnt; today, schools are being decorated. Today, health facilities are improving rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. Before 2014, there were 4 medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, now there are 12 medical colleges," said PM.