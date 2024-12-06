Finance goes to Radha Krishna, Health to Irfan: Hemant Soren finalises portfolios

Ranchi, Dec 6 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has allocated portfolios to the ministers of his Cabinet. The notification was issued on Friday afternoon.

Chief Minister Soren has retained several key portfolios, including Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language, Home (including Prisons), Road Construction, Building Construction, and the Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department.

Minister Radha Krishna Kishore has been allocated Finance, Commercial Tax, Planning and Development, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Deepak Birua has been given Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms, and Transport department.

Chamra Linda is the Minister of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste Welfare (excluding Minority Welfare).

Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav has been given Labour, Planning, Training and Skills, and Industry.

Ramdas Soren is the Minister of School Education and Literacy.

Irfan Ansari has been given the portfolio of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, and Disaster Management.

Hafizul Hasan is the Minister of Water Resources and Minority Welfare Affairs.

Minister Deepika Pandey Singh has been given the portfolios of Rural Development, Rural Works, and Panchayati Raj.

Yogendra Prasad is the Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Excise, and Prohibition of Liquor departments.

Sudivya Kumar Sonu has been allocated Urban Development and Housing, Higher and Technical Education, and Tourism, Art-Culture, and Youth Affairs.

The youngest Minister of the Hemant Soren Cabinet Shilpi Neha Tirkey has been allocated Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Cooperative departments.

Departments not specifically allocated to any minister will remain with the Chief Minister, the notification said.

The notification of the portfolio allocation was signed by Vandana Dadel, Principal Secretary to the Government of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren expanded his Cabinet on Thursday with 11 ministers taking the oath of office and secrecy.

The newly-formed Cabinet includes six new and five old faces. New entrants include Sonu, Linda, Mahato of the JMM, Kishore and Tirkey from the Congress, and Sanjay Yadav of the RJD.

