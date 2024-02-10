Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses Sonia Gandhi of Super PM Role in UPA Economic Troubles

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a blistering attack on the Congress party on Friday, accusing Sonia Gandhi of functioning as a "super PM" whose leadership lay at the core of the economic mismanagement during the UPA rule.

In her response during the Lok Sabha debate on the White Paper on the Indian economy, Sitharaman asserted that the document was grounded in evidence and devoid of unfounded allegations. She lambasted the Congress for compromising national security and impeding project approvals due to leadership failures.

The central issue during the UPA era was a government devoid of direction and leadership," Sitharaman declared. "Sonia Gandhi acted as the Super Prime Minister in her capacity as Chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC), wielding unaccountable and unconstitutional powers. Why were crucial decisions routed through such an opaque and unanswerable body?

Sitharaman further criticized the NAC members, accusing them of drafting legislation such as the Right to Food and Right to Information bills, bypassing parliamentary scrutiny. She also referenced Rahul Gandhi's public rejection of an ordinance during Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure, labeling it as disrespectful to the Prime Minister and the nation.

The Finance Minister highlighted glaring mismanagement in the defense sector during the UPA tenure, citing the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam and critical shortages of ammunition and equipment. She underscored the Modi government's efforts to rectify these deficiencies, doubling the defense budget to Rs 6.22 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25.

"Under our government, we have addressed governance lapses and prioritized reforms," Sitharaman asserted. "Average environment clearance times have significantly reduced, and the economy has been steered back on track."

Sitharaman concluded by contrasting the perceived corruption under the UPA regime with the decisive actions taken by the Modi government, emphasizing its commitment to bolstering national security and fostering economic growth.