FIR against Insta page for spreading communal hatred over murder of four of Muslim family in K’taka

Udupi, Nov 17 An FIR was filed against the 'Hindu Mantra' Instagram page for 'celebrating' the murder of four members of a Muslim family in Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Friday.

The post, which glorified the act of a jilted lover killing four individuals, including three women and one boy from a family on November 12, claimed that "he had set a world record by killing four Muslims in 15 minutes".

The photo of the accused, featured in the post, was adorned with a crown emoji. The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Police Station (CEN) in Udupi has initiated an investigation and registered a case in this regard.

Furthermore, the post said that no one had come forward to support the girls who were victims in the Udupi restroom video case, and it predicted a similar lack of support for the victims in this current case.

The post implied that since no Muslims had condemned the incident in the Udupi restroom video case, where Hindu girls using the college restroom were filmed, "there would be no support for the victims in this recent case of the killing of four individuals from the Muslim community".

Taking this matter seriously, the police registered a case against the Instagram page for spreading communal hatred.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale, an employee at Mangaluru International Airport, confessed that issues related to friendship, love for Aynaz, and financial matters motivated him to commit the heinous crime. He killed Haseena (46), Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) at their residence.

