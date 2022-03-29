FIR against woman tout, 11 persons for gang rape of minor Patna girl

Patna, March 29 The Patna police have registered an FIR against 11 unidentified persons for allegedly gang raping a 17-year-old girl in Faridabad, an official said.

The victim is a native of Patna's Rajiv Nagar locality. She alleged that the woman landlord of her friend was involved in the flesh trade in Patna and was having interstate links.

The victim along with her minor sister came in contact with the woman named Priyanka Devi in February this year. The accused told them that she knew a saint in Faridabad in Haryana who could perform rituals to make them wealthy.

"The victims came under the influence of Priyanka Devi and reached Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station (Mughalsarai) where a youth met them. They were taken to Varanasi and then boarded another train bound for Delhi. The victims were then taken to a house in Faridabad city," as per the FIR.

"There were 10 more persons present in the house of the alleged saint. The victim was asked to sit for a Puja. As the victim's sister was menstruating, they had not included her in the Puja. and asked her to stay outside. The sister became suspicious and fled from the house. The victim was still inside the room and was given prasad to eat. As soon as she ate the prasad, she went into a semi-conscious state. Following that the so-called seer and 10 men gang raped her. After committing the crime, they removed the clothes of the victim, put bundles of currency notes alongside her and made a video clip," the FIR stated.

"The victim was held captive for the next couple of days and taken to Varanasi on March 3. The victim managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and returned to Patna," the FIR said.

"The victim revealed her ordeal with Priyanka Devi. When the victim threatened to go to the police, Priyanka offered her money and also warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone. Priyanka was also applying pressure on the victim to go to Faridabad again," the FIR stated.

The victim finally decided to go to the police station and lodged a complaint against Priyanka and 11 other persons.

"We have registered an FIR against one woman and 11 unknown persons for gang raping a minor girl under POCSO Act. The investigation is currently underway," said Saroj Kumar, SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station.

