FIR filed after Mohammed Zubair receives pork couriered at residence

An FIR has been registered against 15 people based on a complaint by ALT News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair. In his complaint against several Twitter accounts, Zubair alleged that these handles threatened his safety and attacked his religious identity. The complaint was filed at DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru and an FIR was registered on April 9.

Naming 15 Twitter handles, Zubair said in his complaint that the accounts were responsible for posting his address on social media, sending him death threats and creating a feeling of enmity between two groups. His complaint also mentions an incident where a Twitter user @Cyber_Huntss also sent him pork through a pet food website during Ramadan.On April 9, @Cyber_Huntss tweeted about sending a 400 gram packet of pork to Zubair, which resulted in the disclosure of Zubair's address in Bengaluru. However, the tweet has since been deleted. The FIR also mentions Ajeet Bharti, a self-proclaimed journalist who has tweeted death threats against Zubair.

@Cyber_Huntss and other unidentified individuals have been charged by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include Section 505, which deals with statements that may lead to public mischief, Section 153A, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups based on factors like religion and race, Section 506, which deals with criminal intimidation, and Section 504, which concerns the intentional insult with an intent to provoke a breach of peace.Open in app