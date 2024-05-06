FIR filed against former Calcutta HC judge-turned-BJP candidate, Gangopadhyay unfazed

Kolkata, May 6 An FIR was filed against BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay and some party workers in West Bengal's East Midnapore on Sunday for allegedly attacking sacked school employees at their protest site.

The FIR at Tamluk police station has been registered under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, on a complaint filed by a section of the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs following a high court order and are reportedly close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The root of the complaint was a procession by BJP supporters at Tamluk while Gangopadhyay was going to file his nomination as a candidate on May 4. Tension started as the procession passed through the area where some dismissed school staff were holding demonstrations against the Calcutta High Court order.

According to Maidul Islam, President of the West Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association - which is considered close to the Trinamool, there was an unprovoked attack on the protestors by members of Gangopadhyay's procession. He also cautioned that if those involved in the attack on the hunger strike are not quickly arrested, there will be a larger agitation across the state.

Reacting to the FIR, Gangopadhyay said that such FIRs based on fake allegations are quite common and he is ready to face its outcome.

"I want to see how long those who are resorting to such fake allegations can escape the clutches of law," he added.

