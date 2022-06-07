FIR lodged after RSS man gets bomb threat in UP

Lucknow, June 7 An FIR has been registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow on Tuesday morning, hours after a bomb threat was made to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao.

The Lucknow Police said, "An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that the RSS offices will be blown up was sent on Monday night. With the help of the Cyber Cell, the number that sent the message is being traced."

The messages from international numbers were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Kannada.

The threats came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for communal harmony while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers' training camp) in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said no community should resort to extremism, but also claimed that there has been less "intimidation" from the Hindu side.

He said, "Hindus should realise that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their "brothers by blood relation". If they want to come back, then we would welcome them with open arms. Even if they do not come back, it does not matter, we already have 33 crore gods."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor