FIR lodged in JNU brawl case

New Delhi, April 11 Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in injuries of six students.

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DCP further said that the students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also intimated that they will also be giving a written complaint.

"On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken," the senior official said.

Warring camps at the JNU clashed on Sunday once again tarnishing the image of the country's one of the most prestigious universities.

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

