FIR lodged in NW Delhi violence

New Delhi, April 17 Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, a police official said.

"We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told .

He said the situation is now peaceful and under control.

Severe clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the 'Shobha Yatra' that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The area where the clashes took place was still under heavy police security cover.

