Fire at Delhi toy factory

New Delhi, July 25 A fire broke out at a toy manufacturing unit in west Delhi on Monday and efforts are on to douse it, a Fire Department official said.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at a tin shed establishment in Ranhola area at 3.55 p.m. after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The warehouse spans around 300 square yards," the official told .

The firefighting operation was still underway.

