Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area

New Delhi, March 21 A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday morning, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the blaze in a factory near Sardar Patel School in Karawal Nagar area was recieved at around 9.25 a.m.

"A total of eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far no casuality and injuries have been reported," said Garg.

