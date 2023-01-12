Fire at two-storeyed building in Mumbai's Byculla, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: January 12, 2023 12:56 AM 2023-01-12T00:56:50+5:30 2023-01-12T06:30:01+5:30
Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Wednesday doused a level-one, an easily inflammable, fire, that broke out in a two-storeyed building, in Mumbai's Byculla area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
"A level 1 fire broke out at a room in 2 storeyed building at around 9:20 pm in BJ Marg, Dagadi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla area," BMC said in a statement.
Fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service after receiving the intimidation.
No casualties were reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor