Fire breaks out at baby care centre in Delhi, 11 infants rescued

New Delhi, May 26 At least 11 newborn babies were rescued after a fire broke out at a baby care centre in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, a fire department official said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a fire call from a baby care centre, near IIT, Block B in Vivek Vihar has been received.

"A total of nine fire tenders rushed to the site. Rescue operation going on and so far 11 newborn babies rescued," said Garg.

