Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Kandivali area

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : A fire broke out at a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday morning.

Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet, according to Mumbai's Fire Brigade authorities.

The fire incident reportedly happened at Kandivali's KES College.

There is no information yet as to the number of people inside the building at the time of the fire breaking out and what was the cause of the fire.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters on Tuesday night, officials said. The fire also spread to a nearby nursing home building which necessitated the shifting of the patients.

"A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said.

The SP said that an investigation is on to find out the exact reason for the fire.

