Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

By ANI | Published: June 2, 2022 08:51 PM 2022-06-02T20:51:43+5:30 2022-06-02T21:00:18+5:30

An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara | Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

Fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite GIDC plant in Gujarat's Vadodara

Next

An explosion, followed by fire, occurred at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday evening.

The video also showed large flames and heavy black smoke coming from the company.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Deepak nitrite company Deepak nitrite company