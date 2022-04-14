Fire breaks out at Delhi club, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a club in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the fire was soon doused and no casualties were reported.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident, police said.

All four floors of the building had caught fire, triggered allegedly due to a short circuit.

"Reportedly, no one was inside the building," they added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

