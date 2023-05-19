Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32

By ANI | Published: May 19, 2023 02:29 AM 2023-05-19T02:29:11+5:30 2023-05-19T02:30:02+5:30

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 : A fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 ...

Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32 | Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32

Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32

Next

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 : A fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 late Thursday night, police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control, a senior police official said.

"The fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector-32. Efforts are on to extinguish the blaze. All the officials are present on the spot," said Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Shakti awasthi Shakti awasthi Adcp Adcp central Adcp bhatti Noida adcp Adcp south Adcp east lucknow Adcp dwivedi Jodhpur commissionerate east adcp Adcp greater noida