Fire breaks out at income tax office in Delhi
By IANS | Published: May 14, 2024 03:55 PM2024-05-14T15:55:04+5:302024-05-14T16:00:11+5:30
New Delhi, May 14 A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.
Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.
Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call regarding the blaze at CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m.
“A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” said Garg.
Another fire department official said that people were evacuated quickly.
More details awaited.
