Fire breaks out at jhuggi in Delhi, no injuries reported

By IANS | Published: May 10, 2023 07:09 PM 2023-05-10T19:09:03+5:30 2023-05-10T19:20:08+5:30

New Delhi, May 10 A fire broke out in a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday, but no one was injured in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road was received at 5.03 p.m. following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

