Fire breaks out at jhuggi in Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi, May 10 A fire broke out in a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road in Southeast Delhi on Wednesday, but no one was injured in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a jhuggi behind DPS Mathura Road was received at 5.03 p.m. following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

