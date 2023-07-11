Fire breaks out at power plant in Andhra's Nelatur

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 : A fire broke out at Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant in Nelatur on Tuesday. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details awaited.

